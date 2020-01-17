IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1,012.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,953 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at $102,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,441,000 after purchasing an additional 538,535 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,070,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,042,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

Shares of TTWO opened at $127.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

