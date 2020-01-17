IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,042,000 after purchasing an additional 783,083 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22,290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 276,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after acquiring an additional 231,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after acquiring an additional 179,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB opened at $252.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $183.04 and a one year high of $259.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.