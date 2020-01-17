IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 218 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $1,519,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ulta Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.09.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $277.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.81. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $222.00 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.