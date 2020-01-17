IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Qorvo by 60.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $50,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $113.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.04. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $118.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

