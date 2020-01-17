IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Celanese by 162.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $761,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.59.

CE opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.87. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

