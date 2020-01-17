IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 11,765 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.40.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLY. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 219 Shares of W W Grainger Inc
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 219 Shares of W W Grainger Inc
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.75 Million Position in Nucor Co.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.75 Million Position in Nucor Co.
Cincinnati Financial Co. Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
Cincinnati Financial Co. Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,701 Shares of Lennar Co.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,701 Shares of Lennar Co.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc
Principal Financial Group Inc Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
Principal Financial Group Inc Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report