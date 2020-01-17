IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 11,765 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.40.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLY. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

