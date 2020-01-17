IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 7,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Paycom Software by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.67.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $294.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $297.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.90 and its 200 day moving average is $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.