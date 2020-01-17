IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 60,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. Xylem’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.