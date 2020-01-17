IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,007.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $1,088,755.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,495. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $110.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.11. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

