BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.15% of BEST worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth $1,130,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth $1,196,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the third quarter valued at $121,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BEST alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEST opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. BEST Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BEST. Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BEST in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.