Dalata Hotel Group’s (DAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:DAL opened at GBX 428 ($5.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 379.50 ($4.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 535 ($7.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $792.23 million and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 455.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 444.37.

In other Dalata Hotel Group news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,891 ($13,011.05).

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in MGM Resorts International
DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in MGM Resorts International
DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust
DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust
PulteGroup, Inc. Holdings Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS
PulteGroup, Inc. Holdings Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS
DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in CDW
DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in CDW
DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc.
DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc.
DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser Co
DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report