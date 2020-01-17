Dalata Hotel Group’s (DAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:DAL opened at GBX 428 ($5.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 379.50 ($4.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 535 ($7.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $792.23 million and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 455.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 444.37.

In other Dalata Hotel Group news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,891 ($13,011.05).

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

