ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.05% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 873.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,788 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 6,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $606,257.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $44,255.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $704,458.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,268 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CL King assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 target price on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.23.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

