DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.20 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 23.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $250.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $171.16 and a 52-week high of $270.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.23.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

