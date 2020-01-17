DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.22 Million Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $173.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.