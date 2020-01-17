DNB Asset Management AS Buys 5,417 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $223,461,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,354 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,910,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,567 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after buying an additional 811,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,978,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,846 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of A opened at $89.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $89.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

