BidaskClub Upgrades Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) to “Hold”

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ACHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Svb Leerink cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.30 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Swann lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ACHN opened at $6.24 on Friday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $861.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

In other Achillion Pharmaceuticals news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,160.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 38,088.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,287,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,013 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 141,297 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.