Carnival (LON:CCL) PT Raised to GBX 3,200 at Berenberg Bank

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCL. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group cut Carnival to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC downgraded Carnival to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Carnival from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,040 ($53.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,585 ($47.16).

LON CCL opened at GBX 3,691 ($48.55) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,450.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,420.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.23. Carnival has a twelve month low of GBX 3,037 ($39.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,448 ($58.51). The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

