ASOS (LON:ASC) Given New GBX 4,000 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of ASOS to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,347.81 ($44.04).

ASC opened at GBX 3,145 ($41.37) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,206.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,827.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 106.97. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80).

In other ASOS news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total transaction of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

