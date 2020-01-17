Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given New GBX 8,500 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,342.86 ($109.75).

Shares of FLTR opened at GBX 9,150 ($120.36) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,067.20. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,476 ($124.65). The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,598 ($86.79), for a total value of £61,361.40 ($80,717.44).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

