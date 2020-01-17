GYM Group (LON:GYM) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.93) target price (up from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 334.67 ($4.40).

Shares of GYM opened at GBX 313.50 ($4.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.10 million and a PE ratio of 48.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 282.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 259.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. GYM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 307 ($4.04).

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

