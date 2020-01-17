International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Societe Generale raised International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 727 ($9.56) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt started coverage on International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 665 ($8.75) target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Consolidated Airlns Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 678.71 ($8.93).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 669 ($8.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 608.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 508.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.18. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 667.80 ($8.78).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

