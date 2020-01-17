Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Top pick Rating for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Just Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 112.29 ($1.48).

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 70.37 ($0.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.56 million and a PE ratio of -54.13. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.30 ($1.45).

About Just Group

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Analyst Recommendations for Just Group (LON:JUST)

