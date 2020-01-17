Pennon Group (LON:PNN) PT Raised to GBX 1,200

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 934 ($12.29) to GBX 974 ($12.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 929.40 ($12.23).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 1,086.50 ($14.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 693.40 ($9.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,110.50 ($14.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 992.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 847.13.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

