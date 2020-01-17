Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Cut to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,300 ($30.26). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 1,863 ($24.51) to GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Severn Trent to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Severn Trent to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,191.60 ($28.83).

SVT opened at GBX 2,557.33 ($33.64) on Friday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,827.50 ($24.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,552 ($33.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,426.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,199.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In related news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson acquired 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($32.89) per share, with a total value of £50,500 ($66,429.89).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

