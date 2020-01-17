John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 510 at Credit Suisse Group

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s current price.

WG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target (down previously from GBX 370 ($4.87)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 512.27 ($6.74).

WG stock opened at GBX 403.60 ($5.31) on Friday. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a one year high of GBX 598.60 ($7.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 373.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 405.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,521.95 ($3,317.48).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

