Berenberg Bank Trims William Hill (LON:WMH) Target Price to GBX 240

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the gambling company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded William Hill to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. William Hill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 227.92 ($3.00).

Shares of WMH stock opened at GBX 183.40 ($2.41) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.07. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.50.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

