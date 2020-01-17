Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Whitbread to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,639.38 ($61.03).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 4,558 ($59.96) on Friday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,765.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,486.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

