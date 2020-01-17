Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $123.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average is $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at $18,672,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $3,533,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,970,389.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $26,941,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.87.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

