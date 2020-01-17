Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gentherm by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 212,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth $6,228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 32.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,573,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter.

THRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

THRM stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

