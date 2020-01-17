Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) Declines By 5.8%

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 130,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Staffing 360 Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $67.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Staffing 360 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.39% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.