Short Interest in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Declines By 6.2%

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 547,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 129,849 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 335,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,277 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2,616.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 153,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAST. Raymond James decreased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

