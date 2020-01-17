TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,563,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 38,788 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 52,364 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 163,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 28.50%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRST shares. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

