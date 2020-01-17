United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Short Interest Up 6.0% in December

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.05.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.06 on Friday. United Bankshares has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $40.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.21.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.44 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

