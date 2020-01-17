Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Update

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 434,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other news, Director Wexford Capital Lp purchased 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $48,829.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 87.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth $59,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth $143,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

