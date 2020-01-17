Short Interest in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Rises By 5.5%

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 251,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $384.91 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $336.39 and a 12-month high of $426.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.48 and its 200-day moving average is $374.73.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). AMERCO had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.35 earnings per share. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AMERCO by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

