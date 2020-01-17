Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Great Panther Mining (GPL)

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN: GPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/16/2020 – Great Panther Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

1/15/2020 – Great Panther Mining was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Great Panther Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Great Panther Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

1/1/2020 – Great Panther Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

12/18/2019 – Great Panther Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

12/2/2019 – Great Panther Mining was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.62 on Friday. Great Panther Mining Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 84,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,599,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,712,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 55.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

