Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will post $3.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the lowest is $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $14.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $14.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $16.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

FCX opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.51. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888,904 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381,370 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,259,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,785,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after buying an additional 1,155,099 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

