$300.28 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to announce $300.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

FBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NYSE:FBC opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Dinello acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $37,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $32,364,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

