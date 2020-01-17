Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce $55.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $49.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $221.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.90 million to $223.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $226.02 million, with estimates ranging from $221.22 million to $231.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBAI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,870 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 44,590 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.03 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $854.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

