$165.58 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will report sales of $165.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.16 million and the lowest is $161.00 million. Orion Group posted sales of $99.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $674.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $669.60 million to $678.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $707.28 million, with estimates ranging from $688.50 million to $726.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.27 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. Orion Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Orion Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after buying an additional 432,321 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,192,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 389,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 1,207.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 645,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 144,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 267,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

