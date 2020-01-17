Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report $152.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.54 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $143.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $535.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.20 million to $538.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $626.11 million, with estimates ranging from $617.02 million to $635.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTI opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

