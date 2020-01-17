Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -196.46 and a beta of 2.05. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $216,917.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,862,141.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,677 shares of company stock worth $3,724,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 38.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.