Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $423.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.89. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

