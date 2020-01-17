United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UTHR. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.09.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.91. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $128.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,059,000 after buying an additional 180,803 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 550,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,956,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,483,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

