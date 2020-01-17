Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.15.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.74.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.