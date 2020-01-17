YY (NASDAQ:YY) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. YY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Shares of YY stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04. YY has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. YY had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $962.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in YY by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,874,000 after acquiring an additional 631,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in YY by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,874,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in YY by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,087,000 after buying an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in YY by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,550,000 after buying an additional 96,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in YY by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 835,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,959,000 after buying an additional 512,580 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

