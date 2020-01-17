News (NASDAQ:NWS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

News (NASDAQ:NWS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NWS opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.44. News has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,123,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,450,000 after purchasing an additional 520,465 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in News by 495.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 539,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 448,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in News by 70.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 329,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in News by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 297,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in News by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,357,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,726,000 after acquiring an additional 168,482 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

