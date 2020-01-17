Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $87.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average is $70.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.93 and a beta of 0.92. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $88.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.47% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $65.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,441 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,041 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,928,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $926,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 67.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 214,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

