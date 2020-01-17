BidaskClub Downgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Sell

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.49.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 35.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

