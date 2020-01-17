Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RECN opened at $16.35 on Friday. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,665,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,695,000 after buying an additional 80,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 26.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

